GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.30

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.30 and last traded at $115.10, with a volume of 207790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,908,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 268.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

