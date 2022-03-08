General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $168.38 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

