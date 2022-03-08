General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $254.99 and last traded at $247.29, with a volume of 4791377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.