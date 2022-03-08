General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.31.

NYSE:GE opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

