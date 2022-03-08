General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.31.

GE opened at $85.38 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

