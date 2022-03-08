General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,231. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 117,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,107,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

