Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

