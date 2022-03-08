Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 50,267 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.