Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Target Hospitality worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

TH opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

