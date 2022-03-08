Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

