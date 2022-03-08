Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.89. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 128,238 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market cap of C$122.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

