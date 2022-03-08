Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
GBCI opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
