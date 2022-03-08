Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.
About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)
