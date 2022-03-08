Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,322,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

