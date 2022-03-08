Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Up 34.1% in February

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

GMED stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. 13,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

