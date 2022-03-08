GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of GoDaddy worth $84,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 68,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

