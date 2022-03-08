Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,738 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

