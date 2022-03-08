Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,738 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.82.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.