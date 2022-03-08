Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,643,611 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.