Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 50,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

