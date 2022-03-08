Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,590 Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.