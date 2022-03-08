Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,203 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 515,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

