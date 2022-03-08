Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 192.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

