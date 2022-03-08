Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,965 Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bilander Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

TWCB stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bilander Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

