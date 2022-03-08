Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,127 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,209,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

