Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

