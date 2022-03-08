Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,630.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.31 or 1.00010527 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

