GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.18

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 10230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,051,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,556 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,364,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 674,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

