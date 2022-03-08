Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

