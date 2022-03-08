Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

