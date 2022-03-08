Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.26

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6,599,869 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.