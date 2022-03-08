Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.26

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6,599,869 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

