Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AJX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

