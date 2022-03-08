Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 861,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

