Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Green Planet Bioengineering stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About Green Planet Bioengineering (Get Rating)
