Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 2,848 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $80,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GO stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
