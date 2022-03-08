Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PAC stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $155.68. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

