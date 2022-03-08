Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of Haemonetics worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

