Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 936,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

