HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.53 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

