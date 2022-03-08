Head to Head Analysis: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93% PayPal 16.43% 20.30% 5.76%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The OLB Group and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 10 30 0 2.71

PayPal has a consensus price target of $204.89, suggesting a potential upside of 118.88%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.87 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.57 PayPal $25.37 billion 4.30 $4.17 billion $3.52 26.59

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

