Head to Head Contrast: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) versus Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Merit Medical Systems and Asensus Surgical are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.9% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 548.72%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.51% 13.54% 8.27% Asensus Surgical -758.77% -29.22% -26.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.38 $48.45 million $0.85 75.62 Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 17.71 -$62.46 million ($0.28) -2.20

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Asensus Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

