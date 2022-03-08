Head to Head Review: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FNCB Bancorp and Evans Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37% Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.83% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Evans Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.22 $21.37 million $1.06 9.11 Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.17 $24.04 million $4.37 8.77

Evans Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evans Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.