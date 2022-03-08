Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.06. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.33. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.26. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $194.48 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

