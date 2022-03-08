Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

