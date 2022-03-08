Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $750.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

