Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $175,197.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,582,422 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.