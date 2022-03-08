Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $666.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

