Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HRTX stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

