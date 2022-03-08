HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $99.53 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 9.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned approximately 0.84% of Service Co. International worth $99,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,751. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

