HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. 812,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,728,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.