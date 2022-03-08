Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.87).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,840.50 ($24.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.55. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,404.09).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

